Stevenson culinary students taking part in 'Wine and Food Experience'
Updated 10/31/2019 12:27 PM
Students in culinary classes at Lincolnshire's Stevenson High School will get hands-on experience Nov. 16 during a special event at Soldier Field.
The teens will participate in the USA Today Wine and Food Experience. Students will help chefs prepare and serve food.
The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. It's part of a 10-city tour celebrating chefs, wine and food. Tickets range from $65 to $180.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wineandfood.usatoday.com/events/chicago/.
