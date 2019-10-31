Rafer Weigel suspended by Channel 32 amid case involving revenge porn allegations

Rafer Weigel has been suspended without pay as morning news anchor at Fox-owned WFLD Channel 32 after he became caught up in a controversy involving several women, texts of nude photos and allegations of revenge porn.

Fox 32 officials did not respond to requests for comment, but sources said the suspension, effective immediately, removes Weigel until further notice from "Good Day Chicago," the newscast he co-anchors from 4 to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday with Roseanne Tellez.

Weigel, 50, declined to comment Thursday, but told friends he expects to be fully vindicated when the legal ordeal is over.

Read the full story online at robertfeder.com.