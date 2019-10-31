Rafer Weigel suspended by Channel 32 amid case involving revenge porn allegations
Updated 10/31/2019 4:19 PM
Rafer Weigel has been suspended without pay as morning news anchor at Fox-owned WFLD Channel 32 after he became caught up in a controversy involving several women, texts of nude photos and allegations of revenge porn.
Fox 32 officials did not respond to requests for comment, but sources said the suspension, effective immediately, removes Weigel until further notice from "Good Day Chicago," the newscast he co-anchors from 4 to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday with Roseanne Tellez.
Weigel, 50, declined to comment Thursday, but told friends he expects to be fully vindicated when the legal ordeal is over.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.