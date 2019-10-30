Warrant: Elgin pastor who assaulted teen asked if she 'liked liked him'

An Elgin pastor sexually assaulted and abused a teenage girl while giving her a ride home from a church event in November 2018, according to a police affidavit used to obtain a search warrant.

The attack happened some three months after Elizandro Montoya-Salazar, 46, of 0-99 block of North Lord Avenue, Carpentersville, asked the girl if she "liked liked him," according to the affidavit. Montoya-Salazar was charged recently with criminal sexual assault of a victim 13 to 17 years old and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person in a position of trust and authority, all felonies.

He appeared in court Wednesday, where his bond conditions were changed to allow him to have supervised telephone contact and video visits with his children. He is being held at the Kane County jail on $300,000 bail, meaning he must post $30,000 to be released while the case is pending.

According to a police affidavit used to secure a search warrant for Montoya-Salazar's cellphone and documents at the Lalgesia Apostolica of the Faith in Jesus Christ Church, 37W080 Hopps Road, the victim reached out to a female volunteer at the church in August 2019 regarding the attack.

The girl was upset and didn't want to say what happened or who did it, but she texted the church volunteer Oct. 5, saying she had told her parents that Montoya-Salazar assaulted her and her parents were filing a report with Elgin police, according to the affidavit.

The volunteer reported to two other pastors at the church that the victim said, via text, that Montoya-Salazar had assaulted her. The volunteer said Montoya-Salazar preached at the church the next day, according to the affidavit.

The victim later told investigators at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center that Montoya-Salazar asked her she "liked liked him" during a three-day event in August 2018 at the church's former location on 280 Franklin St., according to the affidavit.

"(She) stated Elizandro would speak to her in an inappropriate manner, talking about sexual things," read part of the affidavit.

In November 2018, the teen asked Montoya-Salazar for a ride home from a church event. She sat in the back of the car and he asked her to move to the front seat, where he later assaulted and abused her, according to the affidavit.

Investigators went to interview Montoya-Salazar on Oct. 15, but he handed them the business card of his attorney, Viviana Ramirez, who has declined to comment on the case. Police arrested him that day.

Montoya is next due in court Dec. 6. He faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge, along with lifetime registration as a sex offender.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.