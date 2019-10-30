 

Record-breaking snow likely for Halloween. How's that for scary?

  • Tom DeBates of Geneva plays fetch with his dog Okie at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva as snow falls Wednesday.

      Tom DeBates of Geneva plays fetch with his dog Okie at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva as snow falls Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Snow slows traffic on Route 20 in Elgin Wednesday morning.

      Snow slows traffic on Route 20 in Elgin Wednesday morning. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The first snowfall of autumn 2019 left minor accumulations throughout the suburbs early Wednesday.

      The first snowfall of autumn 2019 left minor accumulations throughout the suburbs early Wednesday. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

  • Snow-covered trees line Fabyan Parkway between Geneva and Batavia Wednesday.

      Snow-covered trees line Fabyan Parkway between Geneva and Batavia Wednesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 10/30/2019 4:05 PM

Who's dreaming of a white Halloween?

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say the suburbs are probably going to get one, and a record-breaking one at that.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

However, the record is pretty easy to break. Any accumulation of more than 0.1 inch at the O'Hare International Airport weather station would break the record set five years ago, according to the weather service.

"We're looking at between 1 to 3 inches for most suburbs in the western and northwestern part of the region," said Jake Petr, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "We haven't had a lot of snow on Halloween before, but it's not unheard of to get snow this early."

The record for the snowiest October day in Chicago was set Oct. 19, 1989, with 3.8 inches. But Halloween has rarely received more than a trace amount, according to weather records.

Petr said Rockford, DeKalb and western McHenry County could see as much as 4 inches of snow, but the accumulation is expected to taper off in suburbs to the south and east. Chicago itself is expecting only half an inch.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At least one suburb, Vernon Hills, is postponing trick-or-treating until Saturday because of the snow threat today.

Petr said most of the snow will fall throughout the morning and afternoon and taper off into the evening.

"It's not going to be nice out, though," he warned.

Petr said temperatures during peak trick-or-treating hours are likely to hover around the freezing mark with wind chills expected in the teens because of expected wind gusts.

The temperature will drop into the 20s overnight, he said.

Most suburban residents woke up to a small amount of snow Wednesday morning. It's the first snow for the region since April, according to weather records.

Petr blamed the cold snap on a system in Alaska pushing cold air into our area. Future forecasts don't show much of an expected warmup over the next several days either, he noted.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 