Images: Wildfires sweep across California
Updated 10/30/2019 3:50 PM
Wildfires, fueled by hurricane force Santa Ana winds, are sweeping across much of California.
Fabio Losurdo comforts his horse, Smarty, at a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A brush fire broke out just before dawn in the Simi Valley area north of Los Angeles.
Associated Press
An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. The overall weather picture in northern areas is improving as powerful, dry winds bring extreme fire weather to Southern California.
Associated Press
A firefighter drags a hose closer to battle a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The grass fire originated 3:08 a.m. on Gateway Boulevard on Bethel Island as reported by the East Contra Costa Fire Department. The fire then spread to a second location on East Cypress Road at 5:45 a.m.
Associated Press
Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif.
Associated Press
Volunteers help evacuate horses during the Easy Fire, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously gusty weather and deliberate blackouts.
Associated Press
A meteor streaks across the sky as gusty winds create an ember cast on a valley oak tree burned by the Kincade fire, early Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, in Knights Valley east of Healdsburg, Calif.
Associated Press
A firefighter battles a wildfire near a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A large new wildfire has erupted in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.
Associated Press
Horses are evacuated from a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A large new wildfire has erupted in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.
Associated Press
Horses are seen at a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A large new wildfire has erupted in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.
Associated Press
Horses are seen at a ranch as smoke fills the sky in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A large new wildfire has erupted in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes. The blaze is burning in the Simi Valley area, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Associated Press
A firefighter battles a wildfire near a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The large new wildfire erupted in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.
Associated Press
Firefighters work to douse a flare-up as the Kincade Fire burns through a vineyard in Calistoga, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews raced to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes at both ends of the state: in Sonoma County wine country and in the hills of Los Angeles.
Associated Press
This photo provided by NASA and taken by Astronaut Andrew Morgan from the International Space Station shows the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Winds topped out at 70 mph (112 kph) north of San Francisco Bay and began to ease early Wednesday, but forecasters said fire danger would remain because of continuing breezes and very dry air.
Associated Press
Beth Rivera hoses down her property as the Easy fire approaches Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. Driven by powerful Santa Ana winds, the brush fire broke out before dawn between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark north of Los Angeles and exploded to more than 1,300 acres (526 hectares), threatening 6,500 homes, Ventura County officials said.
Associated Press
Firefighter Brett Reed battles a wildfire near a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Associated Press
A firefighter battling the Kincade fire extinguishes a hot spot as strong winds send embers flying in Calistoga, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews raced to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes at both ends of the state: in Sonoma County wine country and in the hills of Los Angeles.
Associated Press
A helicopter drops water while battling the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews race to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes at both ends of the state: in Sonoma County wine country and in the hills of Los Angeles.
Associated Press
From left, L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, California Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. City Mayor Eric Garcetti tour a burned home along Tigertail Road in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019.
Associated Press
A firefighter battling the Kincade fire extinguishes a hot spot as strong winds send embers flying in Calistoga, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews raced to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes at both ends of the state: in Sonoma County wine country and in the hills of Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Firefighter Josh Petrell monitors the Kincade Fire burning near Healdsburg, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. The overall weather picture in northern areas is improving as powerful, dry winds bring extreme fire weather to Southern California.
Associated Press
A wildfire approaches a residential subdivision Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Associated Press
A helicopter drops water on a tree line at the California State University Maritime Academy while battling a grass fire in Vallejo, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The Glen Cove Fire started on the Vallejo side and the Sky Fire started on the Crockett side. Both fires closed down the Carquinez Bridge and Interstate 80, prompting evacuations in the cities of Vallejo and Crockett.
Associated Press
Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019.
Associated Press
During high winds, a fence post casts embers over a vineyard as the Kincade Fire burns in Healdsburg, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019.
Associated Press
Inmate firefighters battle the Kincade Fire in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., near Geyservillle on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. About 90,000 residents were ordered to evacuate as extreme winds predicted for Sunday morning threaten to rapidly spread the blaze.
Associated Press
Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif.
Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.