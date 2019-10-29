The chances of snow on Halloween are going up. Here's what you need to know.
Updated 10/29/2019 8:36 AM
It's looking more likely that your Halloween costume will include snow boots, the National Weather Service is forecasting.
The weather service posted on Facebook this morning that another round of snow showers will hit the area Thursday, with some multi-inch totals possible in some areas, especially near Interstate 39.
Temps should be in the low 30s during trick-or-treat hours.
The first round of rain and snow is expected to hit late tonight and continue Wednesday morning.
Most of the suburbs should see one to two inches of slushy snow, the weather service is forecasting.
Some slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities are possible during the storm.
