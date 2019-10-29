Barrington Hills says 'no' to recreational marijuana sales

Barrington Hills village trustees unanimously approved an ordinance Monday banning the sale of marijuana for recreational use in town. The measure also bans other businesses related to the recreational marijuana industry. AP File Photo, June 2019

Barrington Hills village board members have rejected the idea of allowing recreational marijuana businesses in town.

Trustees voted 6-0 Monday for an ordinance prohibiting retail sales or other kinds of marijuana businesses in the village. The vote came a week after Barrington Hills' advisory zoning board of appeals recommended a ban on recreational pot businesses.

"As with any zoning amendment, if the village board decides to adopt this ordinance, it can always change its mind," Village Attorney Sean Conway told the elected officials.

Recreational pot use by those 21 and older becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Towns can't outlaw its use, but can decide to prohibit businesses that sell it or restrict their location.

Village boards and city councils across the suburbs have been deciding whether to prohibit marijuana businesses or allow them.

At Monday's Barrington Hills village board session, no residents or others spoke about the marijuana issue. No public feedback was provided at last week's zoning board of appeals meeting, either, but member Jan Goss disputed the need for a local law banning legal pot sales.

Zoning panel members voted 5-0 to recommend prohibiting marijuana businesses, with Goss abstaining.

"We have too many ordinances," said Goss, adding that he was 17 when he joined the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. "We don't need this, I don't think. So far, no one has said anything that shows me we need this ordinance."

In neighboring Barrington, the village board on Nov. 11 is expected to consider a recommendation from the advisory plan commission to prohibit recreational marijuana businesses.

Lake Barrington's advisory plan commission has scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 14 regarding its potential ban. The village board will get the final say after receiving a recommendation from the plan commission.