 

Health program gives Gurnee students reason to smile

  • PlaqueMan demonstrates how he can be bad for teeth Monday at Prairie Trail School in Gurnee.

      PlaqueMan demonstrates how he can be bad for teeth Monday at Prairie Trail School in Gurnee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Tooth Wizard, left, tells Prairie Trail School students how to have good oral hygiene and how to defeat PlaqueMan, right, during a Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation program Monday in Gurnee.

      The Tooth Wizard, left, tells Prairie Trail School students how to have good oral hygiene and how to defeat PlaqueMan, right, during a Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation program Monday in Gurnee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Prairie Trail School kindergarten through third-grade students watch a program Monday with the Tooth Wizard and PlaqueMan in Gurnee.

      Prairie Trail School kindergarten through third-grade students watch a program Monday with the Tooth Wizard and PlaqueMan in Gurnee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 10/28/2019 6:42 PM

There were plenty of smiles Monday at River Trail School in Gurnee, where students got a special visit from Tooth Wizard and PlaqueMan during a program on oral health.

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation sponsored the visit as part of its Land of Smiles, which offers free and interactive children's educational programs for students in prekindergarten through third grade.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The effort has reached about 416,000 students at 861 Illinois elementary schools during the past 12 years.

The characters also talked about the importance of choosing healthy foods and beverages and visiting a dentist for regular cleanings.

According to Delta, tooth decay can get in the way of students' attendance, concentration and performance at school.

Nearly 40% of Illinois elementary schoolchildren miss school because of cavities or other oral health problems.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 