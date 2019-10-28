Feder: Chicago Journalists Association to honor ABC 7's Cheryl Burton

Longtime Chicago news anchor Cheryl Burton has been named recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chicago Journalists Association.

Burton, who anchors the top-rated 5 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 with Alan Krashesky, will be honored November 15 at the association's 80th anniversary awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 East Wacker Drive.

A South Side native and graduate of Lindblom Technical High School in Englewood and the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, Burton joined ABC 7 in 1992 from KWCH, the CBS affiliate in Wichita, Kansas.

"We're proud to honor a journalist who has quietly and steadily achieved career highs over the course of 27 years at ABC 7 -- from her start as weekend co-anchor/reporter to last year's promotion to anchor of Chicago's most watched evening news show," said Maudlyne Ihejirika, CJA president and Sun-Times columnist.

"Chicago has watched a career built on hard work and merit and conscientious commitment to diverse narratives, with a strong sprinkling of resilience and humility, and firm dedication to giving back through service work with myriad organizations," she said.

Keynote speaker at the event will be Jim Kirk, publisher and executive editor of Crain's Chicago Business. Kirk, former senior vice president, editor and publisher of the Sun-Times, will talk about "the challenges impacting the future of journalism."

The CJA also will present its annual Sarah Brown Boyden Awards for excellence journalism in 18 categories and its annual Dorothy Storck Award to a single recipient.

