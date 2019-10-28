Elmhurst College to close campus Tuesday, too, after graffiti found in restroom

The Elmhurst College campus will be closed for a second straight day Tuesday after threatening graffiti was found late Sunday night in a women's restroom stall in the campus library.

Police initially said they did not believe the graffiti posed a credible threat, but school officials in a news release said they decided to close the campus on Monday "out of an abundance of caution."

Late Monday afternoon the school announced it would be closed again Tuesday, but neither police nor school officials immediately explained why.

Officials said the decision to close Monday came in the wake of a separate discovery of graffiti last week in a dormitory that may or may not be related to Sunday's threat. Police told officials they do not believe the first instance was a credible threat, either.

The campus near downtown Elmhurst has not been locked down, officials said, but all school offices and academic and recreational facilities are closed and all classes have been canceled.

The closing will give police time to conduct an investigation and the administration time to work through the appropriate next steps, officials said in a statement.

Residence halls remain open, but those on campus who want an escort or additional assistance should call campus security. Residence Life and RAs also are reaching out to students.

Anyone with information related to this or the other cases on campus are being urged to contact the office of campus security or Elmhurst police.