 

Chicago lawmaker charged in public corruption case

 
Updated 10/28/2019 12:37 PM

State Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat, has been accused of offering $2,500 a month in bribes to a state senator who was cooperating with federal authorities in 2016, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

Arroyo, 65, an assistant majority leader, faces one county of bribery as part of the investigation. The unnamed state senator started cooperating with federal authorities in 2016 but was closed as a source on Nov. 3, 2016, after he allegedly submitted false income tax returns, federal authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Arroyo is accused of offering the money to support sweepstakes-related legislation.

Arroyo appeared Monday morning in federal court in Chicago. The judge ordered him released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Arroyo's office released a statement Monday, saying that he "would politely decline to answer any questions concerning today's events."

For more on this developing story, visit Chicago.sun.times.com.

