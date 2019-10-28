Amid criticism of Chicago, Trump offers suburban police chiefs something they like

President Donald Trump signs an executive order during the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition Monday at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. Associated Press

Along with blasting sanctuary cities and Chicago's top cop Monday, President Donald Trump announced a commission to advise on mental illness that local law enforcement leaders welcomed.

It's a "very insulting statement after all I've done for the police," Trump said of Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson's absence for the president's speech at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. Johnson skipped the speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, saying earlier it didn't fit with Chicago and his values.

Trump excoriated Johnson in return. "Chicago has toughest gun laws in the United States -- it doesn't seem to be working too well, does it?" he asked, listing crime rates in the city.

Trump also signed an executive order establishing a Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice focused on mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness.

In a year, the commission will make recommendations on how to "support the abilities of officers to ensure troubled individuals receive the mental health care they need," he said.

Local chiefs did not comment on Trump's criticism of Johnson but supported the mental health initiative.

"These are issues that have been dumped on the doorstep of law enforcement for years without funding or support," said Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven R. Casstevens, who will become IACP president on Tuesday.

"Law enforcement has to become mental health professionals dealing with homelessness … drug overdoses. It's terrific he showed up here to show support and recognize law enforcement officers," Casstevens said.

Aurora is "still healing" from the Feb. 15 mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. plant, noted Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

"Any more resources (like) human capital or programs to assist people and get them the help they need" to prevent tragedies is important, she said. Too often, it's after a crime "we connect the dots backward and think 'perhaps that could have been prevented.'"

Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall said Trump's "care and concern for police and our families was evident to me" by the president's recognition of several law enforcement officers for bravery and leadership.

"I'm encouraged by the signing of the executive order to study and get at the root cause of mental health, drug abuse, homelessness and their relationship to crime," Marshall said.

"I liked the president's comments regarding gun violence, being tougher on those criminals who commit violent crimes by the use of firearms upon our citizens."

Trump next headed to a fundraiser at Trump Tower, where tickets ranged from $2,800 to $100,000 per person.