Algonquin police searching for armed robbery suspect
Updated 10/28/2019 11:00 AM
Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of robbing an Algonquin gas station at gunpoint Sunday night.
The robbery occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the Clark gas station, 1001 S. Main St., Algonquin police said.
An initial investigation determined a man entered the store dressed in black and wearing a mask that concealed his identity, officials said. He showed a handgun to the clerk, took an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot.
Police said they searched the area with help from the Campton Hills police dog, but did not find the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Algonquin police at (847) 658-4531.
