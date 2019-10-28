After 2 dog attacks this year, East Dundee tightens animal control rules

While standing in her yard on April 9, a 76-year-old East Dundee woman was attacked by two pit bulls that had gotten loose in her neighborhood.

The resident, who lives on Reese Avenue, was "viciously" bitten on the leg, hospitalized and has since undergone multiple surgeries, police Chief George Carpenter said. In turn, the dog owner was fined, and the pit bulls were ordered to be kept in an enclosure.

But neighbors remain fearful that such an attack could happen again.

That was the first of two separate dog attacks this year that prompted East Dundee officials to tighten their animal control regulations. The second occurred Sept. 4, when two dogs running at large through town injured an 84-year-old man working in his yard, police said.

The village board last week unanimously approved updating the village code to clarify the definition of an animal enclosure. Trustees also added a provision enabling the removal of a dog or other animal that has been deemed "vicious."

"We felt like we didn't have enough leverage with the first dog bite that occurred," Village Administrator Jennifer Johnsen said. "This gives us a little more teeth to address the issue."

In handling bite cases, the village has traditionally relied on enforcement mechanisms and standards put in place by Kane County Animal Control, she said.

After the April 9 attack, however, the county ruled the dogs "dangerous," whereas the village's administrative adjudication officer deemed them "vicious" -- defined in East Dundee code as an animal that, "when unprovoked, bites or attacks a human or other animal." Knowing the county wouldn't take steps to remove the dogs, Johnsen said, village officials wanted to take matters into their own hands but had limited power to do so.

The adjudication hearing officer issued the dog owner $3,050 in fines and ruled the pit bulls must be kept in an enclosure, for which he referenced Kane County's definition. The dogs still reside in the village, Johnsen said.

"We do know the neighbors are very concerned," she said, "even with the dogs being enclosed in their house."

The Sept. 4 attack, which involved two different dogs, resulted in a $2,500 fine, Johnsen said. The owner decided to have the dogs euthanized.

With the code amendment approved last week, any future dogs determined to be "vicious" could be removed from East Dundee by order of a village hearing officer or through the court process. The measure is not retroactive.

Additionally, the updated ordinance specifies that an enclosure must be at least 6 feet tall, covered, locked, and suitable for confining a vicious animal and preventing young children from entering. It must be approved by a village employee.

Trustee Jeff Lynam said the amendments are a "step in the right direction" but questioned whether they're strict enough to prevent future attacks. Trustee Kirstin Wood said there's a "fine line" between giving the owners a chance to remedy the situation and ensuring they are held accountable.

"I think this is a much better place than we were in," Village President Lael Miller said. "Let's talk about it and see if there's anything else we can do to tighten it up."