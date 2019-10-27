Support staff, CPS reach deal, but teachers still striking

Chicago Public Schools and the union representing 7,500 striking school support staff workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.

The deal with SEIU Local 73 was announced Sunday night, but a strike by the Chicago Teachers Union will continue Monday, meaning 300,000 students will miss their eighth day of classes.

