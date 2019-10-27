Prospect Heights conducting marijuana survey

The city of Prospect Heights is gathering feedback from the community regarding recently adopted recreational cannabis legislation in Illinois.

The city has the authority to prohibit or significantly limit the location of cannabis establishments within the city. The results of this survey will assist the city council in determining Prospect Heights' regulations on the sale of cannabis.

To participate in the survey, residents and businesses in the community can go to https://tinyurl.com/y53susnx. The survey will close on Thursday, Oct. 31.