Cook County renames Homeland Security Department

The Cook County Board last week passed an ordinance renaming the Homeland Security Department to the Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security.

Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin sought the name change after a Cook County vehicle with Homeland Security written on the side was mistaken for the federal Department of Homeland Security vehicle at an Evanston street fair, alarming people who believed that it was being used to round up people who may have immigration issues.

Suffredin and board President Toni Preckwinkle immediately told the department to only use the county seal and name on its vehicles and then started the process to change the name.

The new name was chosen after consultation with federal, state and local stakeholders because it better represents the functions of the department, which is responsible for natural emergencies, including floods, fire, and weather, as well as training emergency personnel.