 

Daily Herald wins top prize, 13 first-places, in Northern Illinois Newspaper Association contest

  • Isabella Dalskov, 2, of Glen Ellyn rides Rainbow during the hobbyhorse romp interlude between demonstrations at the main arena during the Danada Fall Fest in Wheaton. The photo won first place in the features category of the 2019 Northern Illinois Newspaper Association contest.

      Isabella Dalskov, 2, of Glen Ellyn rides Rainbow during the hobbyhorse romp interlude between demonstrations at the main arena during the Danada Fall Fest in Wheaton. The photo won first place in the features category of the 2019 Northern Illinois Newspaper Association contest. Rick West | Staff Photographer, October 2018

  • Cary-Grove's David Aulert clears the bar and looks for the pit in the high jump at the Fox Valley Conference boys track meet at Cary-Grove High School. This photo won first place for sports photography Thursday in the Northern Illinois Newspaper Association's 2019 contest. A judge remarked, "The facial expression, solid technique and perfect composition secured the first-place ranking."

      Cary-Grove's David Aulert clears the bar and looks for the pit in the high jump at the Fox Valley Conference boys track meet at Cary-Grove High School. This photo won first place for sports photography Thursday in the Northern Illinois Newspaper Association's 2019 contest. A judge remarked, "The facial expression, solid technique and perfect composition secured the first-place ranking." John Starks | Staff Photographer, May 2018

  • This first-day-of-school photo from Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville was part of an online photo gallery celebrating the start of classes.

      This first-day-of-school photo from Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville was part of an online photo gallery celebrating the start of classes. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/26/2019 4:21 PM

For the third year in a row, the Daily Herald has won the James S. Copley sweepstakes award for scoring the most points for daily newspapers in the annual Northern Illinois Newspaper Association contest.

The award was bestowed Thursday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We're so pleased, of course, by the recognition," Editor John Lampinen said. "It's a reflection of our staff's talent and hard work and of our news organization's commitment to journalism that enhances life in the communities we serve."

The Daily Herald won 46 awards overall, including 13 first-place awards in the daily news division. Among the first-place awards were:

• Staff for design.

• Staff for website.

• Neil Holdway for headline writing.

• Russell Lissau for general feature.

• Marie Wilson for personality profile.

• Patricia Babcock McGraw for sports story.

• Barry Rozner for sports columnist.

• Jim Slusher for columnist.

• Rick West for feature photo.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• John Starks for sports photo.

• Staff for online photo gallery.

• Kelly Vold and staff for combined social media.

• Bruce Miles for individual social media.

Wilson won for her article about late Naperville Mayor George Pradel. "This tribute uses good reporting and plenty of detail to give readers a rich portrait," a judge wrote.

Lissau's winning article, "80 years after Kristallnacht," was "an excellent retelling of stories that must not be forgotten," according to a judge.

Babcock-McGraw's entry detailed the life of an Antioch High School student, who, orphaned by age 14, used playing football to cope with grief and improve himself. "A compelling life story beautifully told and thoroughly reported," a judge commented.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

And a judge said West's photo of a little girl with her hobbyhorse while attending an equestrian competition "made me smile."

The Daily Herald's staff received 18 second-place certificates.

They were:

• Jim Baumann, for use of humor in his weekly Grammar Moses column.

• Eileen Brown and staff, niche publication.

• Burt Constable, personality profile.

• Amanda Erd, infographic.

• Elena Ferrarin, general feature.

• Jake Griffin, Marni Pyke and Madhu Krishnamurthy, in-depth news story.

• Jake Griffin, individual social media.

• Michelle Holdway, headline writing.

• Justin Kmitch and Katlyn Smith, spot news.

• Brian Hill and Bev Horne, video.

• John Lampinen, editorial.

• Steve Lundy, spot news photo.

• Marni Pyke, historical feature.

• Marni Pyke, watchdog reporting.

• Kevin Schmit, sports story.

• Katlyn Smith, religion story.

• Katlyn Smith, technology/medical story.

Third-place winners were:

• John Dietz, sports story.

• Amanda Erd, infographic.

• Don Friske, headline writing.

• Jake Griffin, watchdog reporting.

• Chuck Keeshan and Susan Sarkauskas, column writing.

• Jeff Knox, spot news photo.

• Madhu Krishnamurthy, education reporting.

• Joe Lewnard and John Starks, online photo gallery.

• Steve Lundy, video.

• Jim Slusher, editorial.

• John Starks, sports photo.

• Susan Sarkauskas, religion.

• Barbara Vitello, general feature.

More than 20 newspapers submitted entries in the contest's two divisions -- daily and nondaily.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'I promised I would continue to tell his story': Remembering Kristallnacht 80 years later
Related Article
'I promised I would continue to tell his story': Remembering Kristallnacht 80 years later
 
Antioch's Czerlanis lost both his parents when he was 14. Football put him back on the right path.
Related Article
Antioch's Czerlanis lost both his parents when he was 14. Football put him back on the right path.
 
Naperville's longest-serving mayor, George Pradel, dies at 80
Related Article
Naperville's longest-serving mayor, George Pradel, dies at 80
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 