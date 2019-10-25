Work begins on O'Hare runway extension that will help balance jet noise

Jets will get an extended runway to land on in 2021 on O'Hare's north airfield when an extension is completed. Daily Herald File Photo

Work on the final piece of O'Hare International Airport's runway puzzle formally kicked off Friday.

Federal, state and local officials broke ground on an extension of Runway 9-Right/27-Left, built in 1943 and located on the north airfield.

The current length of the concrete strip is 7,967 feet and it will be expanded to 11,260 feet in 2021, making it the second longest at O'Hare next to the behemoth Runway 10-Left/28-Right at 13,000 feet.

The new length will enable 9R-27L to handle takeoffs for heavier aircraft and is a key piece in balancing jet noise between the north and south airfields.

The project is a crucial part of O'Hare's transition to a parallel east/west flight system instead of relying on diagonal runways.

The city also is constructing a sixth parallel runway (9-Center/27-Center) that will be completed in fall 2020.