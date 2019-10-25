Woman injured at Geneva packaging plant
A woman was injured Friday morning when she became trapped in a machine at 6:28 a.m. at Power Packaging, 2089 Pillsbury Drive, Geneva.
According to a news release from the city, she was trapped in a conveyor belt assembly. Workers disassembled the machine and removed the woman.
She was flown to a Level 1 trauma center for medical treatment.
