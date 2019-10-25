Two teens arrested, another suspect sought, in Waukegan carjackings

Two teenagers are in custody and a third person is being sought in connection with a pair of armed car hijackings this week in Waukegan, police said Friday.

A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both of Waukegan, have been charged with a host of felonies, including two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and resisting arrest. Both were taken to the Depke Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills.

The third suspect is at large, and the investigation is ongoing, police said in a news release.

The first carjacking occurred at 9 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to the 1600 block of Berwick and found a woman in her 20s who said her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox car was taken from her at gunpoint by two black men, one with a handgun, and a black woman.

The next day at 6:15 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Western Avenue for another carjacking. A man in his 50s said two black men and a black woman -- all were reportedly armed -- stole his Honda CRV, police said in the release

Two of the suspects drove off in the Honda, but lost control and crashed it in a ditch, according to the release. They were picked up by someone driving the Equinox that was stolen the previous night and fled the area.

Police found the Equinox and began a pursuit. The Equinox fled and struck a vehicle on Green Bay Road and continued north. The driver of that vehicle was not injured, according to the release.

The three suspects abandoned the Equinox near Green Bay and Yorkhouse roads and fled on foot. Police from Waukegan, Zion and the Lake County sheriff's office established a perimeter of the area.

One of the male suspects went to a house in the 12000 block of Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park and told homeowners he was involved in a car accident. The homeowners contacted police, and the man was arrested inside the house, according to the release.

The female suspect was found by perimeter officers, and was arrested.

Officers also recovered ammunition and a stolen black 9 mm Taurus handgun during the investigation, according to the release.