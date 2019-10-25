Grayslake teachers, support staff file strike notice

Unions for both teachers and support staff in Grayslake Elementary District 46 have filed their intent to strike.

In an email to District 46 families Friday, Superintendent Lynn Glickman wrote that the district board received formal written notices Thursday from the Grayslake Federation of Teachers and the Grayslake PSRP.

Glickman reassured families, though, that "the receipt of these notices does not indicate that there will necessarily be a strike."

She said that the board and the unions will again meet with a federal mediator on Monday to continue negotiating.

However, she said she was notifying families to give them time to make arrangments in the event of a strike. Right at School, which regularly provides child care at five of the schools, would not be open, Glickman said.

The earliest a strike could occur is Nov. 7, she said.

"I know that you join me in hoping that the contract can be settled quickly and without disruption to our students' learning," she said.