Algonquin reaches 'big milestone' as Main Street Bridge reconstruction almost complete

Algonquin's downtown Main Street has undergone a dramatic transformation since the village kicked off its streetscape project early last year.

The road has been reconstructed, sidewalks expanded, and brick pavers added along both. Streetlights and decorative fixtures have been enhanced. Overhead utilities were buried, and some of the town's oldest water and sewer infrastructure was replaced.

The bulk of the work along Algonquin's primary downtown corridor was completed in late 2018, culminating the first phase of its roughly $30 million project. But one key piece remained: the reconstruction of the Main Street Bridge.

After months of construction, and some utility-related delays, the stretch of roadway crossing Crystal Creek has undergone a transformation of its own, Assistant Village Manager Mike Kumbera said. The bridge decking and pedestrian walkway have been completed, decorative railings and other features have been added, and the bridge reopened to southbound traffic last week.

"That was a big milestone," he said.

The bridge replacement was set to begin last year, but the project was pushed back so private utilities could be relocated during demolition, Kumbera said. That infrastructure now needs to be reinstalled, at which point both lanes of traffic will open.

The portion of Main Street from the bridge to Algonquin Road also was rebuilt in the past several months, with concrete poured as the road surface and brick pavers installed as sidewalks and parking spaces.

Among the final improvements that still need to be completed is an archway over the bridge, which will serve as a "dramatic entryway feature" into the village's Old Town area, Kumbera said.

Otherwise, he says, "most of Main Street is just about buttoned up."

Improvements now are being completed "very nicely on schedule (and) on budget" along Harrison Street and in front of Riverfront Park, he said.

Months of construction and frequent road closures have caused headaches for downtown stakeholders and visitors alike. Some business owners reported a drop in customers during the peak of construction last year.

But as the work progressed, the village started reaping the benefits of its streetscape improvements, which aimed to increase economic activity and spur private investment, Kumbera said.

Existing establishments, such as Bold American Fare and Cucina Bella, have expanded their footprints and offerings. New businesses also have begun filling vacant storefronts, including the Black Bear Bistro, Bullseye Pub and Eatery, Cattleman's Burger and Brew, and Precision Eye Care.

"That's all very promising," Kumbera said. "We're looking forward to the future and making it really pedestrian-oriented, and really making that district a destination for local residents but also throughout the region."

The village is planning a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 to celebrate the downtown improvements, Kumbera said. The ceremony will take place at the new brick plaza created next to the historic village hall, 2 S. Main St.

"Once people see the end product, they'll be really pleased," he said. "It's dramatically different from it was just a few years ago."