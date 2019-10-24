Mundelein High to host robotics competition
Updated 10/24/2019 9:16 PM
The public is invited to the VEX Robotics Competition from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St. Robots will place cubes in goals and towers to score points. So far, 32 robotics teams from 11 schools have signed up to participate in this free event. VEX says its kits inspire students to become the problem-solvers of tomorrow.
