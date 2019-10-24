Could DuPage County Board end health insurance perk for board members?

Saying DuPage County Board members are well paid for part-time work, one Republican member is pushing to end the board's taxpayer-subsidized health insurance.

Tim Elliott says the board should, either by resolution or by voluntary action of members, eliminate health and dental insurance for members.

"I am not seeking to deprive county board members of the ability to participate in the county plan," the Glen Ellyn Republican said. But he said board members should pay the entire cost of their health and dental insurance.

Nine of the 18 board members participate in the county's health insurance program, and 10 get dental insurance.

Elliott said it costs the county an estimated $182,000 a year to provide those benefits. That money, he said, could be used to help pay for other needs, including public safety and economic development.

He said board members can afford to pay for their health and dental insurance because they receive $52,102 a year for part-time work.

He said the median income for individuals in DuPage is between $38,000 and $50,000 a year.

"How can we in good conscience then go out and ask those taxpayers ... to also fund our health benefits?" Elliott said. "That is grossly unfair. And you know what? We know it's unfair."

The board members getting health insurance are Republicans Jim Healy of Naperville, Pete DiCianni of Elmhurst and Brian Krajewski of Downers Grove along with Democrats Elizabeth Chaplin of Downers Grove, Sadia Covert of Naperville, Mary FitzGerald Ozog of Glen Ellyn, Dawn DeSart of Aurora, Ashley Selmon of Addison and Sheila Rutledge of West Chicago.

Board members receiving dental insurance are Selmon, DiCianni, Krajewski, Ozog, Covert, Healy, DeSart, Rutledge, Republican Sam Tornatore of Roselle and Republican Grant Eckhoff of Wheaton.

After Elliott made his remarks during this week's meeting, several board members said the issue doesn't need to be discussed until April.

By law, the elimination of benefits can't take effect until after the next county board election in fall 2020. But a vote to eliminate the benefits must happen no later than May.

Board member Greg Hart said the discussion should come sooner.

"As leaders of this county board, I believe we need to take the initiative and begin this discussion now to show that we're not above our employees and we're not above the taxpayers that put us here," the Hinsdale Republican said. "Many of us ran on a commitment to not take these benefits. I think we need to hold ourselves accountable."