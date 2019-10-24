Burlington school bus aide charged with hitting special needs student, knocking out 2 teeth

A Burlington Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic who also works as a bus aide for Burlington Central School District 301 has been charged with hitting a special needs student in the face and knocking out two of his teeth.

Jean M. Micklevitz, 63, of the 300 block of South Street, Burlington, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of aggravated battery to a child under 13.

According to prosecutors, Micklevitz was an aide on a bus for a special needs student Oct. 2. When the student got onto the bus, he asked for a juice box, but Micklevitz told him food and drink are not allowed.

The student refused to move from the bus steps and Micklevitz grabbed him, dragged him to his seat, and then struck him in the face several times and knocked out two teeth, according to prosecutors.

A Kane County judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday after an investigation and Micklevitz was arrested.

Micklevitz is listed as a captain and firefighter/paramedic for the Burlington Fire Protection District on her Facebook account and LinkedIn page.

Officials at the Burlington Fire Protection District could not be reached.

Burlington Central District Superintendent Todd Stirn wrote in an email that the Oct. 2 the incident was reported by the employees on the bus, along with the student's mother.

Stirn said the two employees were immediately suspended pending the outcome of the district's investigation, which involved contacting the Department of Children and Family Services and law enforcement. The school board on Monday fired the driver and Michlevitz, who had been a substitute bus aide since April 2016, Stirn wrote.

Attempts to reach Micklevitz or her attorney on Thursday were not immediately successful.

Micklevitz posted 10% of her $30,000 bail Wednesday night after her arrest and was released from the Kane County jail. She is next due in court Oct. 30 and faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison if convicted.

Also, if convicted, Micklevitz would have to register for 10 years as a violent offender against youth in accordance with the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act.