Arlington Heights man sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing girls

One of two roommates who prosecutors said invited two girls into their Arlington Heights apartment and sexually abused them pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

In exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Mike Steven Motta-Saenz, 22, was sentenced to six years in prison and lifetime sex offender registration, court records show.

According to prosecutors, Motta-Saenz and his co-defendant, Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar, encountered the girls, ages 12 and 13, while they were riding their bikes on July 28, 2018. The men invited the girls to the apartment they shared, gave them beer and sexually abused them, prosecutors said.

Solis-Gaspar will appear in court on Nov. 25.