Stevenson High officials finalizing construction plans

In addition to replacing the artificial turf in the stadium, Stevenson High School officials are finalizing a long list of other repair and construction projects for next summer.

Bathroom renovations and a partial roof replacement are among the planned efforts.

"In most cases, we're doing work because something is in need of repair, has reached its end of life or has been deferred from previous years' project lists," Stevenson spokesman Jim Conrey said.

The District 125 school board on Monday authorized architects with Wight & Co. to begin construction drawings for the various projects. That work will cost the district $296,050, officials said.

The board also authorized its regular construction project manager, the Gilbane Building Co., to seek bids for the individual jobs. That step won't incur any costs for the district.

Board members expect to approve bids for the summer projects in February.

Some of the tasks on the to-do list, such as power plant upgrades and the relocation of natural gas lines, are related to a proposed East Building addition and renovation.

The overall East Building project hasn't yet been approved. It could take two years to complete and cost between $45 million and $50 million, officials have said.

Other projects on the proposed summertime work list include:

• Replacing the roof over the Wood Commons and the quiet learning center in the West Building.

• Replacing the stadium scoreboard.

• Renovating the journalism and yearbook classroom.

• Replacing carpet in part of the West Building.

• Replacing and relocating the West Building's emergency generator.

• Renovating four bathrooms in the West Building.

"(Those bathrooms) haven't been touched since 1965," Conrey said.

Officials also plan to resurface 12 tennis courts at the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex. Stevenson maintains a 47-acre portion of the complex.

In all, the summertime projects could cost about $16.2 million, Conrey said.

Multimillion-dollar summertime construction lists are a tradition at Stevenson. Roof repairs, mechanical improvements and classroom remodeling are among the tasks typically undertaken while students are off for the summer.