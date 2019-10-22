Officer injured breaking up fight among 4 girls at South Elgin High School

The fight took place at about 7:15 a.m. Friday in the commons area of the school, South Elgin Police Deputy Chief Mike Doty said.

The school resource officer was the first to respond to the fight and suffered a shoulder injury, Doty said.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been filed.

Two 15-year-old girls, one from South Elgin and one from Bartlett, were taken into police custody and later released to their parents; another one, from Carpentersville, was taken to a school office, Doty said.

The fourth girl, from South Elgin, appears to be the victim and suffered minor injuries; she was "looked at" at the school and released to her parents, he said.

"We're still working on this case right now. There's no active charges at this point," Doty said. "We're continuing the investigation. We are receiving written statements and potential cellphone videos."

Doty said it appears the fight stemmed from "an ongoing issue" among the students over two weeks. "The school district had been working on trying to calm this issue before it got out of hand Friday, before school even started," he said.

The school resource officer has been off work since Friday and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to duty, Doty said.

Elgin Area School District U-46 put out a notification about the fight to parents, Doty said. School district spokeswoman Mary Fergus has not responded to a request for comment.