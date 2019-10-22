Buffalo Grove trustees hear recreational pot outcry past midnight, then vote to allow sales

Angering residents who showed up in droves to oppose the sale of recreational marijuana in the village, Buffalo Grove trustees at about 1 a.m. Tuesday approved zoning regulations to allow it.

For 4½ hours, residents spoke passionately against recreational pot sales. But in the end, only one trustee, David Weidenfeld, voted against the regulations, which will allow recreational dispensaries as a special use in nonresidential areas -- three business districts and the industrial district.

The ordinance limits the number of dispensaries to two. Any in the business district must front Lake-Cook Road, Milwaukee Avenue or Dundee Road.

The ordinance prohibits recreational dispensaries from operating as a cultivation center, craft grower, or a processing, infuser or transporting organization. Food, other than cannabis-infused products, would be prohibited from being sold at the dispensary, and on-site consumption would also be outlawed.

Any applicant would have to hold a valid medical dispensing license.

In addition, each dispensary may not be within 1,000 feet of the property line of a public or private nursery school, preschool, primary or secondary school, day care center or day care home, or a museum, library or drug treatment center.

Recreational use of marijuana by those 21 and older will become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Under state law, municipalities cannot outlaw marijuana use, but they can ban or restrict businesses that sell it. Towns that allow marijuana businesses can impose an additional 3% tax on sales

As trustees began their discussion after the lengthy public comment ahead of their vote, one resident had to be escorted out of the council chambers by police, while others hurled insults at trustees. By the time the vote was taken, the room, which had been packed to capacity with some people flowing out into the hallway, was nearly empty.

Trustee Lester Ottenheimer III provoked the most vocal reaction as he explained his vote.

"When I decided to run for trustee, I knew it would not be an easy job. I knew there were going to be tough decisions to make," he said. "This is one of those tough decisions tonight."

He said his study of the issue revealed that marijuana legalization boosts the economy and results in decreased teen marijuana use and reduced crime, and traffic deaths have dropped in states that legalize medical marijuana.

Residents shouted "No!" but Ottenheimer and Village President Beverly Sussman asked the crowd to respect their time to speak.

Ottenheimer cited research by the Washington University School of Medicine that said rates of marijuana use by young people are falling even as states legalize and decriminalize marijuana use.

But the most vocal opponent on the board of recreational marijuana sales, Weidenfeld, wanted the village to make a statement even as "there is nothing we're going to do to stop recreational marijuana from being everywhere in Illinois" as state lawmakers are desperate for money.

"I think the village has an opportunity to make a statement. And the statement is, 'We don't condone this. We don't encourage it. We don't think it's the right thing for people to do.'"

"I've spent half of my adult life as a volunteer at OMNI Youth Services," Weidenfeld continued. "I have seen and talked to the kids whose lives were destroyed, trashed, everything else, by substance abuse. I don't want Buffalo Grove to be a drug destination."

Trustee Joanne Johnson called the zoning ordinance a solid one, one of the strictest in the state. She said it covers all the bases.

"If a recreational cannabis store is later granted a special use and a business license from the village, we will have set strict guidelines for its location, its operation and other important factors."

"If cannabis is going to be legal and sold on our borders, like on Dundee Road in Arlington Heights, wouldn't you rather have the power to regulate it and reap the financial benefits from its sales?" she said. "To do otherwise would be to pass on a new revenue stream, while still having to handle the possible negative impacts of this new law."