Schneider hosts 'Congress on Your Corner' event Sunday

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will host a "Congress on Your Corner" event Sunday to answer questions from constituents and brief attendees on his work in Washington, D.C.

The hourlong event is set to begin at 2 p.m. in the newly renovated auditorium at North Chicago Community High School, 717 17th St., North Chicago.

It's free and open to the public, but due to limited space, those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP online at www.eventbrite.com/e/congress-on-your-corner-north-chicago-tickets-74752792615.

Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, represents Illinois' 10th Congressional District, which encompasses much of Lake County and a portion of northwest Cook County.