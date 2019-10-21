 

Man gets probation for racist rant about woman's Puerto Rico flag T-shirt

  • A screen shot of a YouTube video shows Timothy Trybus harassing a woman wearing a Puerto Rico shirt in a Cook County Forest Preserve.

By Stefano Esposito
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 10/21/2019 1:54 PM

Timothy Trybus avoided prison Monday for a racist rant in a Cook County forest preserve last year that was caught on video and went viral.

"I'm extremely embarrassed and saddened by that day," Trybus said, his voice quavering as he spoke in a Skokie courtroom.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cook County Judge Aleksandra Nikolic Gillespie, without comment, handed the Des Plaines man two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Trybus was also ordered to pay a $150 fine and undergo drug and alcohol evaluation, a state's attorney spokeswoman said.

Prosecutors had also sought probation, saying Trybus' target in the June 14, 2018, rant had moved on with her life and wasn't seeking prison time for Trybus, who has no other felony history.

Mia Irizarry said she feared for her safety when Trybus repeatedly approached her, getting so close she could feel his breath on her body, because he didn't approve of her Puerto Rico flag T-shirt.

Trybus faced up to five years in prison.

