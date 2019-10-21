Huntley considers allowing marijuana dispensaries

Marijuana buds seen in prescription bottles after being sorted at a medical marijuana dispensary. Huntley village officials are considering regulations for allowing marijuana dispensaries for medicinal and adult recreational use. Associated Press File Photo

Huntley village officials are considering allowing marijuana dispensaries in town for medicinal and adult recreational use.

The village board recently directed the village staff to begin drafting rules for cannabis dispensaries. The plan commission will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on whether the village zoning code should be amended to include dispensaries as permitted or special uses within certain zoning districts and to establish necessary regulations.

State law now permits the production, sale, transportation, possession and use of recreational adult-use cannabis and cannabis-containing products beginning Jan. 1. All cannabis businesses must be licensed by the state.

With the law change, many suburban towns from Antioch to Aurora have begun talking about regulating or banning such businesses.

In early discussions, Huntley village trustees have refused to allow cannabis cultivation centers, transportation or other types of marijuana businesses, such as craft growers, infusers and processing organizations. Officials also do not favor allowing on-site consumption of adult-use cannabis at or in a cannabis business establishment.

"The board clearly wanted to limit it to dispensaries and prohibit it to other types of businesses," said Charles Nordman, village director of development services. "We will present proposed regulations for (the plan commission) to consider based on the direction provided by the village board."

If dispensaries are allowed, the village might implement an occupation tax of up to 3% of gross receipts from adult-use cannabis sales.

Dispensaries could also sell cannabis paraphernalia and supplies and sell cannabis seeds to registered medical cannabis patients for home cultivation. They may not produce or manufacture cannabis or cannabis-infused products, nor can they purchase cannabis or cannabis products from out-of-state sources, documents show.

Huntley can enact reasonable zoning regulations, including establishing minimum distance requirements between dispensaries and sensitive uses, regulating on-site consumption of adult-use cannabis, and limiting the number of such operations in town, as long as they aren't in conflict with state law.