See Lake County Sheriff's dog Dax on 'Today Show,' hero awards Monday

Lake County sheriff's office police dog Dax and partner Deputy John Forlenza will appear on the "Today Show" Monday morning to preview their appearance later Monday night on the American Humane Hero Dog Awards show. Courtesy of K9s of Valor Foundation

Those familiar with the Lake County sheriff's office already know all about police dog Dax and his many heroic and crime-busting actions.

The rest of the country will find out Monday.

Dax will do double duty on TV screens nationwide, first with a live appearance at about 9:40 a.m. on NBC's Today Show. He'll be joined by partner Deputy John Forlenza to preview Monday night's American Humane Hero Dog Awards show on Hallmark Channel USA.

Dax is one of seven dogs who will be honored on the show for their service to their communities and their companions. He was chosen as the top dog in the law enforcement category.

The other finalist categories include shelter dogs, guide/hearing dogs, military dogs, search and rescue dogs, service dogs and therapy dogs.

The awards show airs at 7 p.m. on Hallmark.

Winning acclaim is nothing new for Dax. Earlier this year, he was honored, along with Forlenza and Deputy Ray Gilbert, with the Valor Award from the 100 Club of Chicago for their work to safely apprehend a man who pointed a gun at them.

Dax began his work with the sheriff's office about four years ago and, according to the office, has been responsible for tracking and capturing more than 70 suspects and finding dozens of missing or endangered children and adults.