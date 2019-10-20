Chicago mobster 'Joey the Clown' Lombardo dies in prison
Notorious Chicago Outfit killer Joseph "Joey the Clown" Lombardo died Saturday while serving a life prison sentence, federal prosecutors said on Sunday.
Lombardo was 90 years old. Relatives could not immediately be reached.
U.S. District Judge James Zagel put Lombardo away in 2009 despite Lombardo's denials that he gunned down his friend, Daniel Seifert, in 1974 as Seifert's wife and 4-year-old son stood yards away.
