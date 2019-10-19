Ravinia's leader stepping down after 2020 season

Welz Kauffman, the Ravinia Festival president and CEO who has helmed the world-renowned music behemoth in Highland Park for nearly two decades, will be stepping down from his post, it was announced Saturday.

The 58-year-old Kauffman will depart after the 2020 season, which will mark his 20th year with Ravinia.

"After much reflection, I've decided that this milestone anniversary would be the right time to make way for someone new to shape the festival's future," Kauffman said in a statement. "My goals were to give our board ample time to find that right person, and to oversee the inaugural season of the RaviniaMusicBox experience center next summer. It seems like the past two decades occurred in just a minute, and I have other interests I'd like to pursue -- maybe even a summer vacation."

Ravinia's Board of Trustees will be forming a search committee for Kauffman's successor, Saturday's announcement stated.

