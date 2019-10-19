March for Life draws hundreds along Northwest Highway in Palatine

Hundreds of participants traveled on a sidewalk off Northwest Highway in Palatine as part of their route Saturday for the annual March for Life.

Sponsored by NorthWest Families, the march began about 2:15 p.m. at St. Theresa Parish on North Benton Street. The throng, with assistance from village police, went across the street and proceeded east along Northwest Highway before reaching Palatine Plaza at Hicks Road and looping back to the church for a rally.

Organizers encouraged marchers to wear yellow. NorthWest Families reported at least 700 participants were in last year's march.

Among the scheduled speakers at the event was Jeanne Ives, running in the Republican primary in the 6th Congressional District represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove. Ives, a Wheaton resident, is a former state representative who unsuccessfully challenged former Gov. Bruce Rauner in the 2018 GOP primary.

Other speakers were to include state Rep. Tom Morrison of Palatine and Morgan Jayne Hill, also known as "Baby Mary Grace," who was the inspiration for Illinois' Safe Haven Law.