Lightfoot: Teacher talks progress, classes unlikely to resume Monday

The Chicago Teachers Union and city leaders each praised "progress" made at the bargaining table as the teachers' strike entered its third day, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday she'd be "surprised" if a deal can be hammered out in time for classes to resume Monday.

Entering an afternoon bargaining session, CTU general counsel Robert Bloch said he hoped to see momentum carry over from Friday's negotiations.

Follow the Chicago Sun-Times for the latest developments on the teachers' strike.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.