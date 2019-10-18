Westbound Lake-Cook Road near Arlington Heights Road closed for crash

Westbound Lake-Cook Road was closed Friday afternoon west of Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove due to a traffic crash with injuries, the Lake County sheriff's office said. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Westbound Lake-Cook Road is closed west of Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove due to a traffic crash with injuries, the Lake County sheriff's office said on social media.

The sheriff's office did not detail the injuries in its traffic alert. It did post a photograph showing an ambulance beside some kind of large vehicle, such as a tractor, in front of a small car.

We will be watching for and seeking updates.