Westbound Lake-Cook Road near Arlington Heights Road closed for crash
Updated 10/18/2019 3:57 PM
Westbound Lake-Cook Road is closed west of Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove due to a traffic crash with injuries, the Lake County sheriff's office said on social media.
The sheriff's office did not detail the injuries in its traffic alert. It did post a photograph showing an ambulance beside some kind of large vehicle, such as a tractor, in front of a small car.
We will be watching for and seeking updates.
