 

Westbound Lake-Cook Road near Arlington Heights Road closed for crash

  • Westbound Lake-Cook Road was closed Friday afternoon west of Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove due to a traffic crash with injuries, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/18/2019 3:57 PM

Westbound Lake-Cook Road is closed west of Arlington Heights Road in Buffalo Grove due to a traffic crash with injuries, the Lake County sheriff's office said on social media.

The sheriff's office did not detail the injuries in its traffic alert. It did post a photograph showing an ambulance beside some kind of large vehicle, such as a tractor, in front of a small car.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

