Stevenson High expansion could cost $50 million, officials say

Stevenson High School officials are considering expanding the athletic field house, which is part of the East Building on the right. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

A plan to expand and remodel Stevenson High School's athletic field house and adjacent areas could get the go-ahead from the school board Monday night.

Officials predict the project could cost between $45 million and $50 million. A more exact estimate wasn't immediately available.

The Stevenson District 125 board's vote will come just months after the completion of a $27 million expansion to the Lincolnshire school's East Building. The field house is attached to the East Building, and both were built in 1995 as part of a $25 million expansion.

The proposed project would create more court space in the field house, which is used for physical education classes, athletic practices and games for various sports.

"The primary sports played in the field house are basketball and wrestling, but it's also used for indoor track and field, fencing, badminton and, on rare occasions, volleyball," Stevenson spokesman Jim Conrey said.

New locker rooms and health classrooms have been proposed, too.

Additionally, Stevenson's athletic department offices would move to the field house from the sprawling campus's West Building, Conrey said.

If approved, construction would begin in 2020. Work could take a year or two.

The Stevenson High board likely would borrow money to pay for the project, Conrey said.

In separate action Monday, the board will discuss replacing the artificial turf and running track at Stevenson's stadium.

The current field surface was installed in 2008. A cost estimate was not available.

Monday's meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. in the administrative center behind the school, which is on Route 22 west of Milwaukee Avenue.