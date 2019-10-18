 

High-speed crash injures 4 in Aurora

  • A late night, high-speed crash in Aurora injured four people, three critically.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/18/2019 8:03 AM

Four people were injured, three critically, when a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft slammed into a second vehicle with three people inside late Thursday night in Aurora.

Aurora police said officers responded to a call of a theft in progress at 10:20 p.m. at the Walmart on the 2900 block of Kirk Road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As officers responded to the store, one spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle, but about two minutes later, officers were notified of a crash involving the suspect's vehicle and a second vehicle at the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Sullivan Road.

Two people in the second vehicle were airlifted in "extremely critical condition" to a Chicago hospital.

The driver of the suspect's vehicle was transported to an Aurora hospital, but later airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

A third person in the second vehicle was transported to an Aurora hospital in serious condition.

The intersection was closed for more than six hours as investigators processed the crash scene.

No charges have been announced yet.

