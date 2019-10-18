Eddie Olczyk at Barrington's White House to discuss hockey career, colon cancer battle

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Eddie Olczyk, an analyst on the team's telecasts and for NBC's hockey coverage, will be at Barrington's White House for a talk Monday, Oct. 21.

Olczyk's appearance for "Hockey Night in Barrington!" starts at 6:30 p.m. Olczyk plans to highlight his time playing elite youth hockey in the Chicago area, as well as his NHL career with the Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Jets, Rangers, Kings and Penguins as a player and coach.

He also will chat about his TV work and touch on his recent battle with colon cancer and how it has helped him look at life and helping others. He'll hold a meet-and-greet and autograph his new book "Beating the Odds in Hockey and In Life," which will be available for purchase for $28 at the event or at a discount for those donning a Blackhawks jersey.

Tickets are $30 and $15 for students. For more information and tickets, visit barringtonswhitehouse.com/events.