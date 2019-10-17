Naperville veteran uses photo business to boost charities

Suzy Chang, an Air Force veteran and Naperville photo company owner, set up a "Throwback Family Photos" booth that was free with a donation of food to add a fun element to a holiday event and benefit a local food pantry. Chang often donates her services to nonprofits to help them raise more money. Courtesy of Suzy Chang

Air Force veteran Suzy Chang of Naperville supports her community by offering free photo booths from her company, Alfresco Photo, at charity fundraisers to help groups provide a memorable experience and raise more money. Courtesy of Suzy Chang

Joining the military and starting a business both have given the same thing to Suzy Chang of Naperville: a chance to serve and advance.

Chang, 41, followed in the service footsteps of her father and her brother, both Navy veterans, when she enlisted in the Air Force to advance her education after graduating from Naperville North High School in 1997.

And she started a new path in serving others -- and advancing her business prospects -- when she launched her photo booth company, Alfresco Photo, in 2015.

"My whole approach to my business has been more about community than competition," Chang said. "That's how I've grown."

Alfresco Photo is known around Naperville for helping charities during 12 to 15 events each year when Chang sets up a photo booth for free. The service allows charities to seek sponsorship dollars for a feature of their event that won't cost them a thing -- and to pocket the cash to further their mission instead.

"She never runs out of energy to be helpful and pitch in, and she has done a lot for local charities," said Lisa Gangi, chairwoman of the Americanism committee of the Exchange Club of Naperville. "It adds a dimension of bringing a group together and also obviously broadcasting the message and the mission of each organization that she's working with."

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Air Force veteran Suzy Chang of Naperville pauses to pose for a photo Wednesday after installing a photo booth for Jennifer Alvarez, owner of Refined Beauty in Naperville. Chang's business Alfresco Photo, is known for helping charities raise more money at their fundraisers.

Chang's path to becoming an entrepreneur had some challenging steps. Growing up, she lived in Naperville for a year or so but mainly circled the globe with her parents, who were missionaries.

"We traveled and lived all over Asia and part of the Middle East," she said. "By the time I was 12 years old, I had lived in 11 countries and traveled to 37."

But by the time she was 17, her parents were divorced and she was legally emancipated and living with a friend's family in Naperville. While friends were making plans to attend college, Chang said, she wondered how she'd pay.

That's when her brother's advice came in handy. Andrew Kabbe, a diver in the Navy, advised his sister to consider the Air Force instead for its higher ratio of women to men. She took his advice and met with a Navy recruiter.

"It felt really good and I never looked back," she said.

She served four years in the Air Force, mainly in a command post controller role at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, helping the post's top brass handle any emergency or classified situations.

"Our big emergencies were, 'Another pilot puked in the cockpit,'" she said.

Chang's commitment to active-duty service was due to end days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. And while she said she would have been happy to serve longer, she was honorably discharged as scheduled and went on to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she earned a bachelor's degree in media studies.

Photo entrepreneur and Air Force veteran Suzy Chang, seen here with husband Saejin Chang, helps charities raise money by donating photo booth services from her company. Twice she set up a "Throwback Family Photos" booth to seek donations for Loaves & Fishes Community Services. - Courtesy of Suzy Chang

She later returned to Naperville and reconnected with one of her brother's longtime friends, Saejin Chang, who is now her husband.

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce helped her with networking as she started her business, and soon, instead of attending entrepreneurship events to learn, she was sharing knowledge as a board member for NaperLaunch at the Naperville Public Library.

"Her input was valuable because of her own entrepreneur journey," said Kent Palmer, who runs the NaperLaunch program. "She helped us understand more of what entrepreneurs go through and helped us identify ways to assist them."

The list of nonprofit organizations Chang has assisted through Alfresco Photo booths is long. It includes 360 Youth Services, DuPage Foundation, Edward Foundation, Naperville Jaycees, KidsMatter, and Loaves & Fishes Community Services, to name a few.

"I develop partnerships that work well for both of us," Chang said.

She even brings free photo fun each Halloween to the house she shares with her husband, their two children and her in-laws. Setting up a green-screen photo booth in the garage, Chang said, she tells trick-or-treaters (and their moms), "I give out memories, not cavities."