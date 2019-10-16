DeKalb man charged with sexually assaulting Aurora teen

A DeKalb man is accused of sexually assaulting an Aurora teen.

Brady Bui, 23, of the 800 block of Lucinda Avenue, was arrested Monday. He is being held on $150,000 bail at the Will County jail and would need to post $15,000 bond to be released before trial.

Authorities said the assault occurred at a home in April 2018 and police began their investigation in September of that year.

Police say while Bui was visiting the home, he had "inappropriate" contact with the girl.

Bui faces two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse (five or more years older than the victim) and one count of aggravated battery (strangulation).

Bui is due in court Thursday for a bond review.