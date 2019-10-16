Batavia art studios to kick off charity mural series

Water Street Studios will unveil the first work in its new "Activate the Alley pARTnership" at a free reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The project is in honor of the studios' 10th anniversary. It pairs 10 local artists with 10 local nonprofit agencies to create murals that illustrate the agencies' programs and services.

The murals will be displayed in the alley leading to the entrance of Water Street Studios, which is at Water and First streets in downtown Batavia.

The first mural is about Mutual Ground, which aids victims and teaches people about domestic and sexual violence.

"This mural will be a beautiful addition to Batavia and remind victims and survivors of domestic violence that they are not alone, and there is hope," Kathy Melone, advancement director for Mutual Ground, said in a news release.

The artist is Laura Lynne, who works photographs, metallic paper and painted papers to create her artworks. Lynne will donate 40 percent of the proceeds of artwork she sells during the party to Mutual Ground.

The Batavia Woman's Club sponsored the mural.

The rest of the murals will be revealed through August.