Barrington Hills board meeting promises to be a honey of a time

At next week's village board meeting, Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin plans to honor the winner of a local honey-tasting competition held during the town's annual fall festival Sept. 29. Daily Herald File Photo

Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin next week will formally honor the winner of a local honey tasting at his town's recent fall festival.

An estimated 750 patrons attended the The Hills Are Alive bash that featured bees, barbecue and music. The seventh fest was under cover on a rainy day at the village park district's riding center Sept. 29.

The event every year highlights a specific aspect of living in Barrington Hills, and this year beekeeping was in the spotlight. Four local beekeepers submitted honey harvested from their hives in Barrington Hills and surrounding areas. The competitors were Saturdays Are for the Bees, Back 40 Bees, Mike Shackleton and Honey Lake Bee Company.

McLaughlin was the consummate professional in judging the honey, taking care to cleanse his palette with water and crackers between tastings. He selected Honey Lake Bee Company as the winner for what was described as a rich, buttery and pleasingly mild flavor.

At the Barrington Hills village board meeting Monday, Oct. McLaughlin is scheduled to officially proclaim Honey Lake Bee Company the winner. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.