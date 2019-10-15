Suspicious device found in St. Charles deemed harmless after evacuation
Updated 10/15/2019 4:20 PM
St. Charles residents along Lucylle Court were temporarily evacuated Tuesday while authorities investigated a possible "incendiary device," later found to be harmless, police said.
While probing a threats complaint on the 1800 block of Lucylle Court, a St. Charles police officer arrested a suspect who was found with what appeared to be a hazardous device, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said.
As a precaution, authorities evacuated some nearby residents from their houses and called the Kane County Bomb and Arson Squad to assist, he said. The suspicious device was deemed safe.
As an additional precaution, police are checking a vehicle and residence in the area, Mahan said. Additional information was not immediately available.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.