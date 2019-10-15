Suspicious device found in St. Charles deemed harmless after evacuation

St. Charles residents along Lucylle Court were temporarily evacuated Tuesday while authorities investigated a possible "incendiary device," later found to be harmless, police said.

While probing a threats complaint on the 1800 block of Lucylle Court, a St. Charles police officer arrested a suspect who was found with what appeared to be a hazardous device, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said.

As a precaution, authorities evacuated some nearby residents from their houses and called the Kane County Bomb and Arson Squad to assist, he said. The suspicious device was deemed safe.

As an additional precaution, police are checking a vehicle and residence in the area, Mahan said. Additional information was not immediately available.