St. Charles man charged in sex sting

A St. Charles man was arrested after he arranged an illicit meeting with a girl who actually was a police detective, authorities said.

The Kane County sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday that Peter I. Madsen, 29, of the 1100 block of Charleston Drive, went to a St. Charles home believing he was to meet a 15-year-old.

Authorities say he started a conversation online with a teenager on Oct. 1 and then sent lewd images and a lewd video. A computer server operator called police, who then started communicating with Madsen, the news release said.

On Oct. 3, a detective posing as the girl told Madsen her mother was not at home, and he replied that he was coming over, authorities said. Madsen was arrested when he arrived, the news release said.

Madsen was charged with traveling to meet a minor,·indecent solicitation of a child, grooming, solicitation to meet a child and distributing harmful material to a child.

He posted $4,000 bond and was released.

He has a court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 31.