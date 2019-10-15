Lisle man charged with drug-induced homicide of Darien man

A Lisle man is charged with drug-induced homicide for the August death of a 19-year-old Darien resident.

Adam P. Roser, 35, of the 5100 block of Lincoln Avenue, is accused of killing Andrew J. Sasnau by selling him fentanyl-laced heroin. Sasnau ingested the drugs Aug. 2, and died in the living room of his home, DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Jim French told Judge Alexander McGimpsey III at a bond-review hearing Tuesday morning.

French said police discovered a string of texts between Sasnau and Roser on Sasnau's cellphone to set up the drug purchase. After the sale, French said, Roser texted Sasnau to ask him about the quality of the drugs.

When Sasnau replied they were good, Roser texted back "Thanks. I mixed them up myself," French said.

Darien police found several small packages of heroin with Sasnau. A person who had driven Sasnau to Roser's house led police there.

When Roser was arrested, police found six small packages of heroin in his wallet, French said.

"At the young age of only 19, Andrew Sasnau lost his life after overdosing on a lethal mixture of heroin and fentanyl," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Tragically, Andrew's family and friends must now say goodbye, never knowing what the future held in store for Andrew. Perhaps the charges filed against Mr. Roser today will serve as a deterrent to others that if you supply a fatal dose of narcotics you will be caught, you will be charged and, if proven guilty, you will face a sentence of up to 30 years behind bars as well."

Sasnau's obituary said he is survived by his parents, two sisters and two grandfathers.

"He lived a multifaceted life of many astonishing experiences, albeit too brief. Andrew was indefinable, a complexity of relentless struggle and crucial accomplishments while constantly pursuing fun and laughter," it reads.

Roser was arrested at his home Monday night. He is being held on $150,000 bail, and will need to post $15,000 to be released. French argued against reducing the bail, which originally was set at $200,000, due to Roser's criminal history and his history of heroin use.

Roser was charged in 2013 with aggravated battery. Court documents indicated he was shooting heroin at a woman's home and her boyfriend asked Roser to leave. Roser did, but returned, kicked in the front door and beat the man in the head, shoulders, back and fingers with a police-style telescoping baton.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to a 2013 charge of possession of a controlled substance, Xanax pills, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. In a 2010 case, he pleaded guilty to possession of ketamine.

Roser is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 12.