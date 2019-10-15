 

Gurnee police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglary

  • Gurnee police say this is one of three suspects who smashed their way into an electronics store Monday night and stole several computers and cellphones.

  • Gurnee police are looking for three suspects who smashed their way into an electronics store Monday night and stole several computers and cellphones.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/15/2019 11:40 AM

Gurnee police are searching for three suspects who smashed their way into an electronics store Monday night and stole numerous items.

Officers responding to the store in the 6500 block of Route 132 (Grand Avenue) at 9:55 p.m. arrived to discover the front glass door of the business had been smashed in using a rock, according to police. Video surveillance captured the three suspects entering the store and taking several Apple computers and cellphones from a display stand. Store employees were alerted to the burglary when alarms sounded at the Apple display, police said. It is unknown at this time how much was taken.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gurnee detectives ask that anyone with information contact the Gurnee Police Department at (847) 599-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.com or (847) 662-2222.

